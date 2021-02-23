Taxi boss’s son on bail after allegedly firing at ‘hitmen’ who gunned down his father

The son of a taxi boss faces a criminal charge after allegedly gunning down two hitmen sent to kill his father in Bellville, Cape Town.

The crime scene was filmed by commuters returning home from work shortly after the shooting on February 15. Footage showed three people lying on the pavements outside the regional office of the department of water & sanitation.

On the other side of the road, Shafiq Gordon, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) boss and Bellville taxi rank manager, was bleeding to death in his Toyota Hilux after being shot at close range.

The other two bodies were men allegedly sent to kill him in the latest murder linked to Cape Town’s taxi war.

Another man was filmed lying on the side of the road and receiving medical attention after he was reportedly severely beaten by taxi drivers who ran from the nearby rank to the scene of the shooting.

CCTV footage obtained by TimesLIVE showed Gordon’s son, Yusri, chasing the alleged gunmen and firing at them after his father was murdered.

The footage shows Yusri picking up the firearms of the two individuals after he shot them.