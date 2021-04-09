Mandela fraud accused hit with forfeiture order

About R1.38m, plus interest, of businessman Dean Fanoe’s funds have been forfeited to the state as ill-gotten gains from his role in the Nelson Mandela memorial services scandal.

Judge Sunil Rugunanan ruled that Fanoe and his close corporation Mantella Trading had benefited directly from the proceeds of unlawful activities and ordered that the R1.38m and all the interest it had accumulated over the intervening seven years should immediately be forfeited to the state.

Fanoe made a whopping and instantaneous R692,000 profit on an ANC T-shirt deal as an allocated procurement middleman in the Nelson Mandela memorial services.

His cut of about R1.38m was part of the roughly R10m the state says in court papers was fraudulently diverted from the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) budget meant for former president Mandela’s funeral.

According to court papers, Fanoe – a close friend of then ANC regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo – was given his R1.38m slice of the pie but paid the actual T-shirt supplier only R688,000, scoring himself a huge profit for simply sourcing the supplier.

When the scandal broke in 2014, the Asset Forfeiture Unit moved in and obtained a preservation order freezing R5m in various bank accounts, including the R1.38m in Fanoe’s business account.

Some time later, the R1.38m was forfeited to the state as being proceeds of a crime.