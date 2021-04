Mandela fraud accused hit with forfeiture order

But, shortly afterwards, the National Prosecuting Authority temporarily withdrew criminal charges against Mkolo, Fanoe and nine others allegedly implicated in the fraud scandal. Fanoe immediately went to court to get back his funds.

Judge John Smith in March last year rescinded the forfeiture order and ordered that the money remain frozen in the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s lawyers’ trust account.

The money has been steadily gaining interest in NN Dullabh & Co’s account since then.

Fanoe had claimed in court papers that there was no evidence that the payment of the amount of R1.38m was the instrumentality or the proceeds of a criminal offence committed by himself or his close corporation Mantella Trading 522.

He said his dealings had been with Victory Ticket close corporation and its director and taxi boss Mzwandile Sokwali (also known as Richard Ntozini) as part of a normal business transaction.

But, the state also produced Sokwali’s affidavit in which he pleaded guilty to fraud and money-laundering.

The taxi businessman had said Mkolo had asked him, through his company Victory Ticket, to inflate a quote for BCM for the transportation of mourners from R6m to R10m as they would need the R4m balance to finance “other ANC activities”.

Victory Ticket was only registered on the Buffalo City Metro database after rendering and being paid for the services.

Victory Ticket had also paid other providers for services rendered, including Fanoe.

Fanoe acknowledges in his affidavit that he is a close friend of Mkolo. He also claimed that the 100% mark-up on the T-shirts was a “norm in the industry”.

But judge Rugunanan said no proper procurement process had been followed to appoint Victory Ticket as a service provider and all the services had been rendered before the municipal manager had even approved any deviation from normal processes.

He said it was clear from the evidence that Mkolo had handpicked Fanoe to provide T-shirts. BCM via Victory Ticket would pick up the inflated tab.

The evidence indicated that the amount of R5.8m paid into Victory Ticket’s bank account and subsequently redirected into other bank accounts, including Fanoe’s, “constitutes the proceeds of unlawful activities associated with fraud, theft and money laundering”.

Rugunanan said Victory Ticket had been used as a “conduit for laundering BCM funds” into various bank accounts, including Fanoe’s.

“Fanoe benefited directly from the proceeds of unlawful activities.”