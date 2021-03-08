Jailed taxi boss' lawyer says his client is not involved

Khekhe's sidekicks run extortion ring, say residents

Mamelodi residents allege that the Boko Haram group in the township is run by former sidekicks of feared jailed taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela.



A taxi driver and a businessman with intimate knowledge of the group and its alleged extortion operations in the township claim the group is run by men previously linked to Mathibela...