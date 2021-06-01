Alleged triggerman in Bozwana's murder 'taunted' police while on the run
Bozwana suspect spent 6 years evading arrest
A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss alleged to be the triggerman in the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana taunted police officers by calling them and telling them they would not catch him over the past six years.
An officer, who asked not be named because he is not permitted to speak to the media, said Senzo Mncube taunted them whenever an operation to arrest him was in motion. ..
