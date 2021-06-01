South Africa

Alleged triggerman in Bozwana's murder 'taunted' police while on the run

Bozwana suspect spent 6 years evading arrest

01 June 2021 - 08:14

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss alleged to be the triggerman in the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana taunted police officers by calling them and telling them they would not catch him over the past six years.  

An officer, who asked not be named because he is not permitted to speak to the media, said Senzo Mncube taunted them whenever an operation to arrest him was in motion. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...