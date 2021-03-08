Mamelodi businesses |'Why we pay R400 a month extortion fee'
The name Boko Haram strikes much fear among businessmen and foreign shop owners in Mamelodi township, east of Pretoria, where the vigilante group has wreaked havoc for more than two years.
Boko Haram is the name that has been adopted by a group of more than a dozen men who extort money mainly from foreigner tuckshop owners.
Mamelodi residents allege that the Boko Haram group in the township is run by former sidekicks of feared jailed taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela.
A taxi driver and a businessman with intimate knowledge of the group and its alleged extortion operations in the township claim the group is run by men previously linked to Mathibela.
Just a few days after arresting two people believed to be linked to Mamelodi’s notorious vigilante group, Boko Haram, police have warned that more arrests are imminent.
The man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested on Thursday after their alleged victims made complaints against them. This was after the group allegedly collected money from Inkandla hostel dwellers.
