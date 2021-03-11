High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards

A powerful Durban taxi boss has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being caught withdrawing money using stolen Sassa cards.

Sthembiso Gcaba, 47, was arrested on Saturday in an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Durban Central District Task Team.

He is facing charges of fraud, theft and being in possession of stolen property.

The 47-year-old chairperson of the North Beach taxi association appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday, after his initial appearance on Monday, where he was granted bail of R5,000.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said officers apprehended Gcaba who was allegedly withdrawing cash using different Sassa cards at an ATM in the CBD.

“The suspect was driving an exclusive Mercedes-Benz, which he recently bought.”