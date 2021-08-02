7.5-million vaccines administered in SA as hesitancy declines, pace picks up

Getting the Covid-19 vaccination is a patriotic duty to safeguard the health of the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday when he announced SA has passed the 7.5-million mark for the number of administered jabs.

About three-million people are fully vaccinated.

“At the present rate, we are vaccinating on average 220,000 people a day. In the coming weeks, this rate will increase significantly due to the arrival of more vaccine doses,” he said in his weekly newsletter.

Nearly 1.5-million single dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines have been handed to the health department in the past few days.

Over the past weekend, a donation of 5.66-million Pfizer vaccines [two-dose jabs] from the US government started arriving in the country. This is part of a donation of vaccines from the US to African countries and low- and middle-income countries in other parts of the world.

The first Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa for Africa were released by Aspen Pharmacare from its manufacturing plant in Gqeberha last week. These vaccines will be made available to the rest of the continent through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, said Ramaphosa.

“We now have a comfortable supply of stocks to vaccinate our population.”