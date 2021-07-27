Threatened with dismissal or eviction for refusing Covid-19 jab? The SAHRC wants to know

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants people who have been threatened with losing their jobs or rented accommodation for refusing to have a Covid-19 vaccine to come forward.

Gauteng commission head Buang Jones said they hoped this would get the ball rolling to determine the legalities around the issue.

“We are exploring all available legal options and would like to see how best we can address the situation with affected employees and the implicated employers,” Jones told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“This is an intervention that seeks to protect rights and hear the position of employers on this very important issue.