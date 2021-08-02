Limpopo vaccine model a great success

Authorities adopting same method to get jabs to rural people

Following the success of a vaccination rollout that saw Limpopo record the largest percentage of adults inoculated so far, the provincial department of health has now taken its drive to high density sites including mines, farms and shopping malls to administer jabs.



On Friday, MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba led a vaccination drive at one of the hardest hit mines in the province, Marula Mine in Burgersfort, where more than a thousand miners received their jabs...