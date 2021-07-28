Teachers won't be sacked if they refuse Covid-19 jab: education department

The basic education department has hit back at media reports that it had compelled staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be fired.

According to the story, “Teachers refusing Covid-19 jab must produce medical report”, published on July 25, the department was forcing teachers who refused to be vaccinated on medical grounds to produce medical reports proving that the vaccine would “pose a health hazard” to them.

This was despite the department saying earlier it was not mandatory for educators to be vaccinated.