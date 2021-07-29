Another honour for UCT prof as US report lists him as only African scientist among 22 black biotech leaders

A University of Cape Town professor and founder of the institution’s drug discovery and development centre has become the only African scientist to be listed among 22 black biotech leaders featured in the US's Timmerman Report.

Prof Kelly Chibale was chosen because he is among innovative black biotech leaders who are change-makers in their fields.

The publication of the report in which he is featured, marked Juneteenth (sometimes called “Black Independence Day”) on June 19, which is a US federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves in 1863.

According to UCT, Chibale has received worldwide recognition for his work. In 2018, Fortune magazine named him one of the world’s 50 greatest leaders.

Chibale said being named as a global trailblazer was an honour.