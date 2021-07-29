Be vigilant of another Covid-19 wave — experts

With SA edging past the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, experts have warned that despite the government’s fierce interventions, citizens are not yet out of the woods

President Cyril Ramaphosa eased the country to alert lockdown level 3 on Sunday night, allowing social gatherings, permitting alcohol sales and interprovincial travel for leisure. This after the country’s daily Covid-19 infection rates slowed down in the past two weeks...