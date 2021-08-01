'It all feels like a horrible nightmare': Connie Ferguson is reeling after husband Shona's death

Connie Ferguson has for the first time opened up about her husband Shona Ferguson's death in a moving tribute she shared on social media.

Shona, 47, died on Friday afternoon at the MilPark Hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19 related complications.

Ferguson penned the tribute note on her Instagram on July 31, which marked 20 years since the couple met. Fergusson revealed that when Shona died they had already begun preparing for their 20th wedding anniversary in November.

She described their love as “a once-in-a-lifetime love”, saying they had envisaged taking care of each other even in their old age. She described her late husband as a soul-mate. She further reminisced about the good old days where the couple joked around and laughed endlessly.

Ferguson said she was struggling to accept her husband's death. “You and I were joined at the hip. Now I feel completely off balance, incomplete, without my other half. I am struggling to process everything that’s going on. It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from. I feel like I’m living in twilight zone," she wrote.

“I keep asking God Why? Why Lord? Please help me understand. I trust you to see me and my family through this. Please give me and my family the strength to carry on and continue our hero’s legacy. Only You can.

“Sho, my angel, my love, my skat, and my laatie. We share a love like no other that surpasses all understanding, a love that outlives even death. You and I will meet again when God decides it’s time. In the meantime, you live in our hearts. You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago, and there you live until we meet again. As we contemplate our tomorrow, let your body rest and your spirit soar. You are reunited with the Lord, your first love. I miss you, I love you and I will never forget you my angel.”

Read the full post below: