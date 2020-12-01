Trending on Twitter: From Tito's chicken to Matric farewells
'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after chicken stew 'moemish'
Idols SA judge, and avid cook, Somizi has jokingly launched a “finding Tito” campaign to help the finance minister in the kitchen.
Tito Mboweni's culinary skills once again had the streets in a mess when he posted snaps of his chicken stew dinner on Monday night, asking his followers if it finally got their approval.
The “nation's chef” posted pics of the stew in progress from pot to plate, and also announced that he will be cooking at the opening of Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium in Limpopo this weekend.
Somizi hosts a cooking talk show, Dinner at Somizi's, and recently launched a cookbook. He took one look at Tito's dish and launched a mission to “intervene”.
“SA. I'm on a mission. I call it Finding Tito, because, wow, the last dish he posted needs my intervention.”
And it seems fans are all here for it, with many urging the finance minister to put down the spatula and accept Somizi's help. - Kyle Zeeman
Is this approved? Progress? I think so. After a long day of hard work, I should settle for this. Right? pic.twitter.com/XtgKW5RFp6— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 30, 2020
SNAPS | Inside Theo and wife Vourné's baby shower
Months after revealing that they were expecting their first child together, Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné decided to throw yet another baby shower for their unborn baby girl.
After their first baby shower a month ago, which had a Mickey Mouse theme, they then threw another one at the weekend with a “pink butterflies” inspired concept.
Attended by family and friends, a stunning but highly expectant Vourné took to Instagram and posted snaps, thanking her mother and husband for a beautiful baby shower. “It was everything and more. Truly appreciate you both soooo much.”
She also captioned another snap, saying, “For this blessing we have prayed for ..." as she waits for the birth of her first child.
Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell
Talk about being proud parents. Media moguls and celebrity couple Connie and Shona Ferguson were overwhelmed with pride that their last born, Alicia Angel Ferguson, is saying goodbye to high school.
Having many mixed emotions about her child completing high school and being on her way to tertiary education, doting mom Connie took to Instagram to share how proud she is of her daughter, who remained focused even during the hardships of the pandemic.
"I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of pride. My last born is bidding high school goodbye and I can only marvel at how she and her mates stayed committed in a climate filled with uncertainty. A rare breed they are! Forced to adapt to survive."
Connie said Alicia and her schoolmates deserved to celebrate themselves as they prepare for what their future has in store for them.
"I am so proud of you my angel, Ali. You look absolutely beautiful and radiate joy! Blessed beyond measure and truly grateful."
The veteran actress' heartfelt tribute was coupled with a snap of Alicia and a boy named TK.
Connie revealed it was first time in 11 years Ali had worn a dress seeing she's so much of a tomboy. - MASEGO SEEMELA
