Mzansi Magic, Fergusons under fire over the casting of Peter Mashigo

Mzansi Magic and Ferguson Films have come under fire for casting woman basher Peter Mashigo in daily drama The Queen just 14 months after distancing themselves from the actor after a video of him assaulting a woman went viral.



A promo video teasing Mashigo’s new role on The Queen emerged at the weekend, sparking outrage from gender-based violence (GBV) activists...