Mzansi Magic, Fergusons under fire over the casting of Peter Mashigo

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 26 August 2020 - 08:33

Mzansi Magic and Ferguson Films have come under fire for casting woman basher Peter Mashigo in daily drama The Queen just 14 months after distancing themselves from the actor after a video of him assaulting a woman went viral.

A promo video teasing Mashigo’s new role on The Queen emerged at the weekend, sparking outrage from gender-based violence (GBV) activists...

