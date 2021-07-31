IN PICS | Shona and Connie Ferguson: A #BlackLove story worth celebrating

The death of Shona Ferguson has left Mzansi devastated, not juts for the loss of talent for the entertainment industry but for the fact that actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson has now lost her husband and partner in crime.

Shona died on Friday afternoon at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg from Covid-19-related complications.

SA has collectively flooded social media platforms mourning not only the loss of life but the end of black, inspiring love.

More than a prolific actor and media mogul, Shona was loved for wearing his heart in his sleeve and loving his wife of what would have been two decades this year, loud and proud.

Shona and Connie Ferguson shared a love that many aspired to have... not only the best of friends but partners in crime building an empire together and raising their children to fulfil their fullest potential.

The beginning...

Shona met Connie at her Johannesburg home in 2001. At the time, she was already a household name thanks to her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on Generations.

Shona was there to drop off mutual friends meeting Connie’s sister and asked for a glass of water before he could leave, and that is when Connie came out of her room to greet him and their love story began.