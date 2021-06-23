'There was a time in my life I couldn’t afford toothpaste': Shona Ferguson on his humble beginnings

Filmmaker, producer and actor Shona Ferguson has opened up about how his fighting spirit kept him going when naysayers told him he wouldn't make it as a "memorable" thespian in the entertainment industry.

Noted as one of the most successful actors and producers in the country, Ferguson revealed how he didn't necessarily have a smooth start in the industry.

The Ferguson Films co-owner shared his reflections on Twitter in a thread he called his "moment of reflection and gratitude", where he revealed some of the challenges he faced at the beginning of his career.

Before he became the powerhouse he is today, Ferguson shared how he tried his luck in Hollywood but was given the thumbs down by a producer who told him he "didn't have what it takes" to make on the international acting scene.

Shattered by the feedback, Ferguson continued to face criticism for not having the "right look" and was also told he was not memorable enough to make it.