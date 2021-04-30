Devout Christian feels faith is being judged after taking on role of hooker

Bible-bashers not sweet on Zikhali's new role

Actor Thabisile Zikhali has gone against her Christian beliefs to master her new role as a sex worker in the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville.



Zikhali, a preacher herself who was raised in church with her grandfather being a pastor, plays the role of Sweety, a classy hooker. The 27-year-old, who is still new to the industry, is embracing every challenge and contrast that the role has brought in her life...