Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff'

Just like people love to hate media personality Kuli Roberts in real life, her latest character on The Queen received both love and heavy criticism alike but Kuli isn't fazed by any of it, she's more focused on securing her bag.

The veteran media personality bagged the role on one of Mzansi's biggest telenovelas after she approached co-producer Connie Ferguson for a job. In a catch-up interview with TshisaLIVE, Kuli reflected on how bringing her character Mildred to life was a blessing and how the criticism she received didn't move her one bit.

“I've hardly watched myself if I'm being honest. I actually never watch myself but I am very grateful that Mildred sparked reaction out of people.”

Kuli said while she's seen viewers' reactions to her acting, she was slightly taken aback by one actor in particular who called her up out of the blue.