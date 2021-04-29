A look back at some of our favourite celeb love stories

Celebrity duo Shona and Connie Ferguson a force to be reckoned with.

Together, the renowned South African actors run their production company Ferguson Films, which produces hit TV shows like The Queen, The Throne and Rockville.

Having been together for 19 years, the Fergusons have accomplished a lot in their near two-decade marriage.

Wondering how these two thespians met? Well, Shona first laid his eyes on Connie at her Johannesburg home back in 2001. At the time, she was already a household name all thanks to her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on Generations.

Shona was there to drop off a mutual friend who was meeting Connie’s sister Lorato.

As he sipped his glass of water, Connie came out of her room to greet him and from there, it was love at first sight – two months later, these media moguls got married.