A look back at some of our favourite celeb love stories
While finding love in the entertainment industry can seem like a tedious task, there are still a number of high-profile couples who have given us hope that relationships and marriages can actually last.
Throughout the years, we have witnessed some celebrity power couples love and adore one another. Here is a look back at some of our faves' love stories.
Celebrity duo Shona and Connie Ferguson a force to be reckoned with.
Together, the renowned South African actors run their production company Ferguson Films, which produces hit TV shows like The Queen, The Throne and Rockville.
Having been together for 19 years, the Fergusons have accomplished a lot in their near two-decade marriage.
Wondering how these two thespians met? Well, Shona first laid his eyes on Connie at her Johannesburg home back in 2001. At the time, she was already a household name all thanks to her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on Generations.
Shona was there to drop off a mutual friend who was meeting Connie’s sister Lorato.
As he sipped his glass of water, Connie came out of her room to greet him and from there, it was love at first sight – two months later, these media moguls got married.
You can’t mention power couples in Mzansi without making reference to Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.
The Kumalos are often dubbed a “power couple” due to all the success they’ve accomplished throughout the years.
Having made a name for herself as one of the queens of South African media after winning Miss SA in 1994 and presenting Top Billing in the 90s, Basetsana forged her way into the world of business making history in the process.
Meanwhile, Romeo has also succeeded entrepreneurially as the founder of a highly successful investment firm.
Even though they faced controversy along the way, these two love birds have always struck a united front in the public eye and dealt with problems as a team.
Although they are a younger couple, actress Gail Mabelane and her husband Kabelo aka “Bouga Luv” celebrated eight years of marriage earlier this year.
The proud parents to Zoe Mabalane and three-year-old Khumo first met at a home cell.
This is after a mutual friend invited Gail to the prayer session that she was reluctant to attend at first because she had already belonged to one, however, she eventually decided to go.
After being a part of the home group for a couple of weeks, Kabelo ended up giving Gail a call asking her out on a date.
Zakes Bantwini won over his wife Nandi Madida from the moment they met, telling her at their first meeting that he would one day make her his wife.
Shaka and Queen Nefertiti's parents first met at a South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee party.
With successful careers as talented musicians, Nandi and Zakes's relationship was first more career talk than it was romantic.
After realising how much Zakes wanted to see her succeed in the industry, Nandi fell for the man she later married in 2016.