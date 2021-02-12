Dlamini is known for tombstone design and creating art pieces for celebs
Visual artist honours Khumalo with a granite portrait
Visual artist and tombstone designer Oscar Dlamini has decided to honour the late jazz and opera diva Sibongile Khumalo by creating a stunning granite portrait.
Dlamini, who is fast making a name for himself by creating portraits for celebrities and famous faces, donated the art piece to Khumalo’s family last week just before she was buried...
