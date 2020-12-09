Kings of Joburg tops viewing on video streaming service in SA
Fergusons make huge debut on Netflix
Mzansi’s first family of TV production, Connie and Shona Ferguson, have successfully made their debut on international video streaming service Netflix with Kings of Joburg.
The six-part series has been sitting pretty at the top of local streaming charts since premiering last week on Friday...
