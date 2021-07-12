Man killed at mall in Alexandra as cops arrest 219 people for looting
A person was killed during the looting of shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The body of the man lay outside the Capitec Bank ATM near the Pan Africa Mall at about 10am on Monday. There are no details of how the man was killed as Alexandra has been gripped by looting of shops since the early hours of the morning...
