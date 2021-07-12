Police investigating deaths of four people in Gauteng and two in KZN after Zuma riots
At least four people have been killed in Gauteng alone since violent protests over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma spread across parts of Gauteng.
Police said in a statement on Monday morning that they were also investigating circumstances into the deaths of two people in KwaZulu-Natal where the riots started with the burning of trucks on Friday...
