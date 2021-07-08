Pastor’s ‘dead’ wife challenges court ‘bias’

A prominent church leader facing fraud charges in connection with his wife’s “death”, bizarrely asked to appear in court ahead of his scheduled date allegedly due to security threats.

A prominent church leader facing fraud charges in connection with his wife’s “death”, bizarrely asked to appear in court ahead of his scheduled date allegedly due to security threats.



Mike Sandlana, the leader of Jerusalem, a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church based in Pretoria, along with his four co-accused, were scheduled to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on June 29, but instead appeared in court six days before their scheduled date of appearance. ..