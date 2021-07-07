Plan to decongest settlements is good, implement it

Overcrowded informal settlements and hostels are not helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus

Gauteng informal settlements and hostel residents are enduring a tough battle against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic due to appalling, inhumane, unsanitary and overcrowded living conditions.



This is worrying as Gauteng is now the epicentre of the Covid-19 third wave with the highest recorded number of infections across the country. The environment our informal settlements and hostel residents are exposed to daily is not suitable for human habitation...