Level 4 knocks out J4Joy Promotions tournament
The rapid rise in Covid-19-positive case, which resulted in the country moving to level 4 lockdown, has knocked out a boxing tournament that was scheduled to take place on July 30 at Graceland Casino in Mpumalanga.
“Rising numbers in Covid-19-positive cases and the banning on inter-provincial travelling left us with no option but to cancel our tournament,” said Arnold Nododile, CEO of J4Joy Promotion...
