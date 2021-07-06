WATCH | Kids getting ripped in Grandma’s backyard

Huge. That’s the only way to describe Tumi Masite. And this beaming bulldozer of a man is jacked on giving back.

He’s using his championship knowledge and experience in bodybuilding to inspire and uplift the spirits of the youth in Alexandra township.

Masite’s personal bodybuilding dreams were set back by a hip injury. Rather than moping, the effervescent strongman used his misfortune as a way to help others.

Addressing the lack of access to health and lifestyle facilities in his township, he opened a gym. Right in his grandmother’s backyard.