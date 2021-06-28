Khuele's lens captured priceless historical moments

Juluka's picture was a triumph

Veteran photojournalist Tladi Khuele recalls what a rare feat it was to capture multiracial band Juluka, fronted by Johnny Clegg, during SA’s apartheid era.



So, when the entertainment desk at Sowetan’s sister publication, The Rand Daily Mail, gave Khuele a tip-off in 1984 that Juluka would be performing at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto, he knew he was part of history...