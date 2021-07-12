Cyril condemns ‘ethnic’ call to arms in protest violence
Economy hit by brazen looting
President Cyril Ramaphosa last night said sporadic violent protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma must be condemned and said some of the acts were “ethnic mobilisation”
He said they were “endangering lives and damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy”..
