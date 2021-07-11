South Africa

Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

By Staff Reporter - 11 July 2021 - 16:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Sunday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, the presidency has confirmed.

Ramaphosa was widely expected to make the address on Sunday night after moving the country to lockdown level 4 exactly two weeks ago.

The president was meeting the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and his cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.

The Sunday Times reported that the level 4 restrictions were likely to remain in place, and that a further extension of the school holidays was also possible.

“As SA rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said.

