Work to fix, unify SA is still on

Jacob Zuma's arrest is a victory for our legal system. It is important, however, that we react graciously given our history. Jubilant and humiliating reactions could be counterproductive.

The event could unite us or divide us – we are still a divided and unequal nation. Let us react in such a way that this becomes a unifying event in our history. President Cyril Ramaphosa came out stronger, the supremacy of the law has been reconfirmed and our image abroad has been boosted.

Now is a time to ponder how we landed in this position, rather than rejoicing. Ship SA is still turning, but we remain in troubled waters.

Let us remain level headed.

• Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria