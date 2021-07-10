Ramaphosa condemns violence during protests against Zuma’s jailing

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on communities in KwaZulu-Natal to desist from undermining the rule of law and inflicting damage on the economy.

“President Ramaphosa says the impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes.

“The president says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence.

“The constitution protects the right to protest but protests cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods.

“Criminal elements must be met with the full might of the law. The president therefore commends the SA Police Service for their efforts to quell violence.

“The president endorses the call by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for calm in the province and for citizens to express themselves within the bounds of the law.”

TimesLIVE