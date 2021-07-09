NYDA needs credible, visionary leaders
About two weeks ago the country watched as 40 young professionals were interviewed in parliament for positions on the National Youth Development Agency board.
The process was the second attempt after the last round of recruitment last year was aborted due to justified concerns about its credibility and fairness...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.