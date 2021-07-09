Pandor calls for an end to vaccine nationalism

Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor called for an equitable distribution of vaccines on the continent.

Speaking at SA’s national memorial for the late former Zambia president Kenneth Kaunda held on Thursday, Pandor said as people celebrated Kaunda’s life and achievements, the African continent must fight to produce its own vaccines and life-saving medication...