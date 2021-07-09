Mpofu is on a mission to nowhere

Advocate Dali Mpofu is on a mission, but unfortunately for him it's heading to a cul-de-sac.

Mpofu is an angry lawyer, apparently over his shenanigans when he was still a member of the ANC and the backlash he received for his indiscretions.

Whatever the ANC does now he always wants to find himself in the opposition party. He joined the EFF to spite the ANC leadership. He even copied to the last detail all the tantrums displayed by the youthful EFF leadership. When Julius Malema shows his anger, Mpofu wants to outperform Malema to prove his loyalty to the gogo-groomed EFF leader.

Grannies don't know how to groom a child. They spoil children until they become uncontrollable. Malema and his sidekicks Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are a bunch of uncontrollable freaks and Mpofu likes them that way, but doesn't fit the script.

One of Mpofu's favourite treats is to have his face on television. He takes big, unwinnable cases so as to be a star figure when the cases go to court.

He'll stumble, entangle, trip himself and tie himself in knots but still be happy because he's on television. He's such a poor orator in the dock that judges seem to be dozing off when he starts performing his long and winding presentations with no substance.

He likes making lunatic political statements, especially using President Ramaphosa as his subject. He did it at Marikana and whipped out the same gibberish again while defending the incorrigible Jacob Zuma.

Zuma and Ace Magashule are history when it comes to SA's political context and Mpofu must just forget about resuscitating their political careers. Instead, he'll finish his own legal and judicial career if he persists with defending unwinnable cases because he feels they boost his profile.

Facing the majestic legal giants like Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, Barry Roux, Gerrie Nel and the phalanx of excellent lawyers used by deputy chief justice Zondo's state capture commission is a tall order.

So, please Mr Mpofu, take cases that suit your limited scope and stop being a rebel without a cause.

• Pio Mashaba, by email