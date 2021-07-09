Gunman shoots at election poster of Cyril Ramaphosa in viral video as ‘Free Jacob Zuma’ protests escalate in KZN

A screengrab that is circulating showed the video on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter page but was later removed.

The video, which TimesLIVE has seen, shows an election poster pinned to a tree. A shooter, whose identity is unknown, can be heard firing rounds at the poster.

The post received 2,378 views and was shared and liked several times.

The presidency referred queries about the video to the police.

Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter feed also includes reposts of videos and pictures of protests and disruptions unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal and surrounds, with the caption: “We see you!!! Amandla”.

Police were under pressure when responding to several fiery protests, disruptions to traffic and truck blockades since the early hours of Friday morning from Empangeni in the north coast to the province’s south coast.

Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office said it would soon issue a media statement “on the protests and security situation in the province to avoid responding to isolated incidents, including social media posts”.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who was in Empangeni to address a multidisciplinary parade of members being deployed to several northern parts of the province, said 13 people had been arrested following the blockading of traffic in the area.