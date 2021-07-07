Ramaphosa to sift through 17 names to appoint seven NYDA board members

President Cyril Ramaphosa will choose from 17 names to find suitable members to appoint to the National Youth Development Agency board.

This comes after the subcommittee of the women, youth and people with disabilities and select committee on health and social services agreed to recommend 17 people to fill seven vacancies on the NYDA board.

The filling of vacancies has seen delays and even been challenged in court.

Last year, the National Assembly sent back the report of the women, youth and people with disabilities which had the shortlisted seven names after numerous complaints.

The complaints ranged from questions over the process followed by parliament to lack of diversity, transparency and openness. Further complaints about the process were that some applicants did not meet the criteria, the domination of applications coming from the ANC and the lack of compliance with the constitution.

During Wednesday's deliberations, MPs agreed to hand in 17 names to comply with diversity.

The names of the recommended board members are: Karabo Mohale, Molaoli Sekake, Mihlali Pedro Mzileni, Lukhona Afika Mnguni, Paballo Ponoane, Kutloano Esau Rakosa, Micarlo Malan, Avela Mjajubana, Lebogang Mulaisi, Thabo Shingange, Alexandria Syrah Procter, Thulisa Ndlela, Asanda Luwaca, Busisiwe Seabe, Nomcebo Nkosi, Nompumelelo Mpatha and Pearl Pillay.