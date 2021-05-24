Gauteng doubles vaccination sites as it ramps up rollout
The Gauteng health department has increased the number of its Covid-19 vaccination sites from 28 to 63 sites in an effort to ramp up its rollout efforts.
The department said the extra sites would ensure that more people who were 60 and older would get vaccinated.
The sites are spread across the five regions of the province: Johannesburg (18), Tshwane (14), Ekurhuleni (14), West Rand (10) and Sedibeng (7).
Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that as of Saturday 40,028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health facilities across the province.
“To date, 164,191 people, including healthcare workers, have been vaccinated, with 390,945 registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) platform.
“Phase 1B of the vaccination programme is focusing on healthcare workers, traditional practitioners and funeral parlour employees, while phase 2 is prioritising people who are 60 years and older, as they are more vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalisation and death, in the event they contract Covid-19,” she said.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the additional vaccination sites were an important step in the fight against the pandemic.
The city initially had five official vaccination sites.
“Today we are ecstatic to announce that we have managed to secure nine additional sites, bringing the total number to 14,” said Bokaba.
The Gauteng health department has urged all residents to get the Covid-19 vaccine when their turn comes. The department also urged the public not to visit the vaccination sites until they have received an SMS advising them to do so.
“Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It should be noted that people can still contract the coronavirus, even if they have been vaccinated,” Kekana said.
“The vaccine boosts the immune system to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and death in the event one contracts the disease. By vaccinating and adhering to the non-pharmaceutical interventions we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and keep the economy open.”
