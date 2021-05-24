Gauteng doubles vaccination sites as it ramps up rollout

The Gauteng health department has increased the number of its Covid-19 vaccination sites from 28 to 63 sites in an effort to ramp up its rollout efforts.

The department said the extra sites would ensure that more people who were 60 and older would get vaccinated.

The sites are spread across the five regions of the province: Johannesburg (18), Tshwane (14), Ekurhuleni (14), West Rand (10) and Sedibeng (7).

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that as of Saturday 40,028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health facilities across the province.

“To date, 164,191 people, including healthcare workers, have been vaccinated, with 390,945 registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) platform.

“Phase 1B of the vaccination programme is focusing on healthcare workers, traditional practitioners and funeral parlour employees, while phase 2 is prioritising people who are 60 years and older, as they are more vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalisation and death, in the event they contract Covid-19,” she said.