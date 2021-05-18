South Africa

Phase two vaccine rollout for elderly started 'reasonably well': Mkhize

Covid-19 cases rise by another 1,757

By TimesLIVE - 18 May 2021 - 06:36
A resident receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at Eldorado Park's Andries Meyer Old Age Home.
A resident receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at Eldorado Park's Andries Meyer Old Age Home.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The number of people vaccinated at old age homes on Monday still needs to be captured.

Covid-19 infections have climbed by 1,757, the health ministry said on Monday evening, on day one of the phase two vaccine rollout to the elderly that was partially disrupted by load-shedding and violent protests in parts of SA.

“Phase two vaccination rollout proceeded reasonably well today, notwithstanding some challenges experienced in the respective provinces, of which load-shedding and violent protests in the Free State were the most impactful,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

An additional 50 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24-hour cycle — significantly 30 of those in the Free State.

Total deaths, recoveries and active cases by province as of Monday evening.
Total deaths, recoveries and active cases by province as of Monday evening.
Image: Health ministry

“Though most of the sites were able to proceed, a large number of vaccinations were captured on paper and the numbers are still being reconciliated. In addition the numbers vaccinated at old age homes still need to be captured.

“We will therefore allow for this reconciliation over the course of the next 24 hours and will announce the numbers vaccinated in phase two as from [Tuesday]. In due course we will launch a public-facing dashboard that will publish the numbers near real time,” he said in a statement.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is now 1,615,485. The cumulative number of recoveries is 1,526,638 representing a recovery rate of 94,5%.

There were 19,505 tests conducted since the last report on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Violent protests disrupt vaccine rollout for the elderly in the Free State

Violent protests over poor service delivery disrupted the phase two rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Free State on Monday.
News
1 hour ago

Tshwane doctor confident the vaccine rollout will be a success

With a target of vaccinating 468 people over the age of 60 a day, Dr Mpho Shabangu is confident the programme will be a success.
News
17 hours ago

Northern Cape ready for any eventuality during second phase of vaccine rollout, says health MEC

Northern Cape health MEC Maruping Lekwene on Sunday said he was concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the province as the ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X