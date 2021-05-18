Phase two vaccine rollout for elderly started 'reasonably well': Mkhize

“Though most of the sites were able to proceed, a large number of vaccinations were captured on paper and the numbers are still being reconciliated. In addition the numbers vaccinated at old age homes still need to be captured.

“We will therefore allow for this reconciliation over the course of the next 24 hours and will announce the numbers vaccinated in phase two as from [Tuesday]. In due course we will launch a public-facing dashboard that will publish the numbers near real time,” he said in a statement.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is now 1,615,485. The cumulative number of recoveries is 1,526,638 representing a recovery rate of 94,5%.

There were 19,505 tests conducted since the last report on Sunday.

TimesLIVE