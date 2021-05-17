It's all systems go for vaccination of the elderly at Bertha Gxowa Hospital

It will take an elderly person an estimated one-and-a-half hour from the start of the vaccination process until the time they are done.

This is the commitment made by the vaccination centre manager at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, on the East Rand, Dr Rufus Thoka, who welcomed the elderly at the hospital on Monday.

The hospital is one of several centres that have opened their doors for the second phase of government’s vaccination programme that begun on Monday morning.

Thoka said he anticipated that there will be more people coming to the centre as the week progresses. The process has been designed to ensure that it caters for the needs of the elderly.

“We’ve arranged that all the waiting areas have chairs so that at no point will an elderly person have to stand for a long time,” Thoka said.