Union questions 'slow start' to phase two of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institution Union (Saptu) said though they wanted to believe the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout would be successful, they did not believe health minister Zwele Mkhize when he said its slow start was a choice.

Saptu general secretary advocate Ben van der Walt said on Monday evening: “Even though we want to believe that the ambitious rollout plan will be successful, we cannot ignore the slow rate of progress up to now.

“This is very worrying for our members at the National Health Laboratory Services who are essential workers on the front line of the pandemic.”

Saptu was cautious about the second phase, which started on Monday, in light of the increasing likelihood of a third wave of infections gripping SA.