16-year-old speedster arrested after allegedly clocking 200km/h after curfew

A 16-year-old who allegedly took his brother's new Golf 7 for a spin at 200km/h, with five teenage passengers on board, has been arrested in Cape Town.

The teen driver was spotted just before 1am on Sunday by a Ghost Squad traffic officer travelling at high speed along Jan Smuts Drive in the direction of Grassy Park. The officer, in an unmarked vehicle, gave chase.

Authorities said the teen driver allegedly ignored several red traffic lights and refused to stop.

“The officer called for backup and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Old Strandfontein and Ottery Road,” the city said in a statement.

“To the officers’ dismay, the driver was a very young man, who informed them that he had just turned 16 the day before. He had five passengers in the vehicle, all around the age of 15. It also turned out that the driver had taken his brother’s new car without permission.”