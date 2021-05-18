Western Cape golden oldies share their Covid-19 jab experiences

Retired nurse Mara Majiedt, 61, was the first eligible non-health worker in the Western Cape to be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday.

The Western Cape government launched phase 2 of its vaccination plan with a focus on people over 60 and any remaining health workers.

On Monday 939 people were vaccinated when teams went to old age homes and called health workers to vaccination sites.

The provincial government said from next week more vaccination sites would be announced online, further enhancing capacity to vaccinate more people.