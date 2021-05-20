South Africa

Cosatu slams slow pace of economic recovery

20 May 2021 - 13:57
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

Cosatu has slammed the ANC-led government over its failure to efficiently implement the economic recovery and reconstruction plan (ERRP) which was devised to mitigate the massive economic damage imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week the federation held its central executive committee meeting in which its various union affiliates discussed their respective collective bargaining challenges, the country’s economic woes as well as current political developments...

