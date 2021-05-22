WATCH | Pastors of millions-strong ZCC get vaccinated in Limpopo

“Bishop, what you have done today is something that will go a long way in our fight towards Covid-19,” she said.

Ramathuba said this would encourage more people to come forward and get the jab.

“What I’m going to tell my colleagues and other MECs is that their vaccination sites are going to be full to capacity now after they have seen his grace Bishop Lekganyane getting vaccinated.

“We know you have been supporting us from day one when we fought Covid-19, taking that leadership to say we are making history and won’t go to the church, painful as it is to many of us. But you did that for the love of your people.

“If there is anyone who doubted the love you have for us, today they must see you indeed love us,” Ramathuba said.

TimesLIVE