WATCH | Pastors of millions-strong ZCC get vaccinated in Limpopo

22 May 2021 - 10:31
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and St Engenas Zion Christian Church (the Dove) Bishop Joseph Lekganyane, were vaccinated at Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane.
Image: Limpopo department of health

Leaders of the millions-strong Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which has not opened its doors since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, were vaccinated in Limpopo on Friday, the provincial health department said.

Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and St Engenas Zion Christian Church (the Dove) bishop Joseph Lekganyane, were vaccinated at the Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane.

Limpopo MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba said she was humbled by the support and understanding that the two churches were giving the government in the fight against Covid-19.

“Bishop, what you have done today is something that will go a long way in our fight towards Covid-19,” she said.

Ramathuba said this would encourage more people to come forward and get the jab.

“What I’m going to tell my colleagues and other MECs is that their vaccination sites are going to be full to capacity now after they have seen his grace Bishop Lekganyane getting vaccinated.

“We know you have been supporting us from day one when we fought Covid-19, taking that leadership to say we are making history and won’t go to the church, painful as it is to many of us. But you did that for the love of your people.

“If there is anyone who doubted the love you have for us, today they must see you indeed love us,” Ramathuba said.

