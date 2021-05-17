Gauteng plans to inoculate 1.3 million elderly citizens in second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations

“We have trained 5,000 and continue to train more vaccinators daily,” Mmope said.

The province has vaccinated more than 127,000 health workers in the first phase and 88,000 were still due to be vaccinated.

Gauteng had so far seen 291,000 registrations for vaccination on the online portal system.

“We have received 10,530 doses and these have been allocated to each district,” Mmope said.

The province has 29 vaccination sites but hopes to increase the number to 285 as the vaccination rollout continues.