Northern Cape ready for any eventuality during second phase of vaccine rollout, says health MEC

Northern Cape health MEC Maruping Lekwene on Sunday said he was concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the province as the country kicks off phase 2 of the national vaccination rollout on Monday.

“Our concern as a province is the number of infections which have increased over the past few weeks. This indicates we have to deploy intense measures in addition to increased testing to improve tracking and tracing the infections,” he said.

Speaking during the launch of phase 2 of the national vaccination programme, Lekwene said the province will target the Frances Baard and Pixley kaSeme districts .

Additional systems have been put in place, including generators in case of load-shedding, and the province is in a position to adapt to any situation brought about by any changes, said Lekwene.

“We will be opening a minimum of 30 vaccination sites across the province, especially when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives. For now we are only opening Kimberley for the start of phase 2,” he said, adding “it was all systems to start phase 2”.