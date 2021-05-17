Free State ready to vaccinate vulnerable citizens

Free State health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Sunday said the province was ready to vaccinate more than 288,000 of its vulnerable citizens.

“We have received our vaccines and we are ready to start,” Tsiu said during the launch of phase two of the national Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

“The total number of the population we are targeting for phase two is 288,240. So far 37,741 people have registered for inoculation.”

The department will open two vaccination sites in two different districts and targeting old age homes.

To encourage people to register, Tsiu said the department was conducting loud hailing in townships and using community health workers in a door-to-door campaign.

“The Red Cross social development department are helping us. We are also using community radio stations and teaching people to use their smartphones to register online at home because we want to get as many people as possible registered.”