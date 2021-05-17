Experts cautiously optimistic the programme will run smoothly
Mkhize outlines plans for mass vaccination from today
SA begins its much-anticipated phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme with 87 sites across the country from today.
This was announced by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize last night who said they also target to complete vaccinating the country’s 1.2-million healthcare workers this week...
